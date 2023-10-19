Luton boss insists there's no ceiling to prevent summer signing Ogbene from getting even better

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Town boss Rob Edwards doesn’t feel there is any kind of ceiling in place to prevent summer signing Chiedozie Ogbene from reaching his full potential with the Hatters.

The 26-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer from Championship side Rotherham United and despite only starting four Premier League matches for his new team, is already a firm favourite amongst supporters, quickly becoming one of the first names on Edwards’ teamsheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He started the campaign on the bench, but after a string of exciting cameos, particularly during the 1-0 defeat at Fulham where he clocked the second fastest top speed by a player during a top flight game in the last three years, was given his full debut against Wolves.

Chiedozie Ogbene goes up against Spurs' Italian international defender Destiny Udogie - pic: Liam Smith

Ogbene caught the eye massively in the 1-1 draw on home soil and has unsurprisingly stayed in the side ever since, sparkling once more when Luton lost 1-0 to new leaders Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the international break.

The fortnight away saw the flying winger named man of the match in Ireland’s 2-0 defeat to Greece, while also impressing as Gibraltar were defeated 4-0 and discussing his summer recruit recently, Edwards said: “When we brought him in we knew he’s got real flexibility.

"He’s got a lot of attributes, Chieo, and there’s not really any ceiling for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’s going to keep getting better and better and better and he’s certainly someone you've seen just go, with a real confidence, in a good way, as he's a diamond of a lad.

"He’s got a real belief that yes, this is the stage I want to be on and I want to perform.

"He’s been really effective for us wherever we play him and it’s great as the last 10-15 minutes at Everton, we played him left wingback, as just in the moment, we felt it was the right decision.

“We put him deeper and I remember him getting a brilliant back post (clearing) header, he did one against Burnley too, so things that you might not normally see or associate with someone like him.