Luton boss knows he will have to reduce his squad ahead of Championship campaign

Town attacker Elliot Lee

Luton boss Nathan Jones knows he will need to look to reduce his squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Town have added seven new players over the summer, with the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes, Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury all signing on at Kenilworth Road.

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is yet to sign a new contact, while with Jones hinting that he still expects to make a further two or three new signings, then it could push Luton’s numbers up to near the 30-mark.

With only 25 allowed to be named in a Championship squad, when asked if that meant he might have to move some on, Jones said: “You can’t keep everyone happy and you can’t keep everyone moving forward.

"There will be a compromise with one or two before the end of the pre-season window or before that.

"We’re going to need to clip the squad down a little bit but we’re not there yet.

"At the minute, we need all the bodies we have because of the intensity of pre-season training and because we want to do a lot of structured work.

"People are not going to be able to train everyday at the rate we want them to, they will pick up stiffness and so on but by the time August comes, we will have our squad in place.

"We will know which ones we take forward, which ones we won’t in the short term and then we will act accordingly.”

Two players who didn’t get much of a look-in last term were attackers Elliot Lee and Danny Hylton.

Lee made just 16 appearances before being loaned to League Oxford United in February, where he had an impressive stay, scoring six goals in 18 league outings.

Meanwhile, Hylton, who turned down a loan move to Bristol Rovers in January, played 19 matches, although failed to find the net, with injuries affecting his campaign once more.

On the duo's futures, Jones added: “It’s all competition here and Danny struggled a little bit with injury last year so that’s what didn’t help his time here.

"Elliot Lee was not getting the amount of game time he wanted, so we loaned him out for him to get that and to keep him focused, motivated and moving forward.