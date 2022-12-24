James Bree challenges Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in their friendly at London Colney

Town boss Rob Edwards was pleased with the work-out his side received during their goalless draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal earlier this week.

With the Hatters’ Championship clash against Millwall on Saturday, December 17 postponed due to a frozen pitch, it means that following a month off due to the World Cup in Qatar, Town have played just one competitive fixture in the last six weeks.

Advertisement

With a congested schedule ahead of them, Luton playing Norwich City on Boxing, Day, before heading to QPR and Huddersfield Town, the Hatters had 90 minutes at London Conley against a side containing England World Cup members Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale, plus Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Ødegaard on Wednesday afternoon.

Town held their own in the stalemate, with an impressed Edwards saying afterwards: “We did play well and it was a strong team.

"I know it was a friendly at the training ground so it’s no league game, it doesn’t have that riding on it with thousands of people watching but both teams were at it and it was more than a work-out for us.

"It was excellent so I was really pleased.

Advertisement

"We got some minutes into one or two players that needed it and we all actually needed the game as well because of the game being called off on Sunday, it would have been too long to go from Middlesbrough to Norwich without having something in there.

"It was definitely the right thing to do.

Advertisement

"I was really pleased with the result, that was the good but the performance, there was a lot of good things there.

"Some good individual performances as well as a collective so that was a good day.”

Advertisement

Luton had Dan Potts in action for the first time since he fractured his back against Blackpool in early November, while Cauley Woodrow also came on in the second half, the former Barnsley attacker having been out since mid-September.

On whether any other players will be making their return soon, Edwards continued: “Fred (Onyedinma) is getting closer.

Advertisement

"He’s out on the grass so I think he could be the next one back.

"Like I said before, I don’t want to put too much of a timescale on it but he’s progressing well.”

Advertisement

Having had so much time off recently means the likes of Reece Burke and Sonny Bradley are also getting closer to a return too, as Edwards added: “It allows that.

"We can get some good work into the lads, carry on training and building on the work we have done.

Advertisement

"It gives some players a bit more time to get back and we’re getting closer with one or two more which is really positive.

"We’ve been able to work really hard on the training pitch but nothing can replicate the games and Championship football.

Advertisement

"We are really looking forward to getting it going again.