Luton boss reassured Scottish international that he was always a 'first team player' for the Hatters

Hatters boss Rob Edwards revealed he told midfielder Allan Campbell that he always remained a first team player in his eyes despite a spell on the bench in recent weeks.

Ahead of earning a recall for the 1-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday, playing just his third full 90 minutes since Edwards took over in November, the 24-year-old had been out of the side for five successive matches.

Featuring in just 57 minutes of football during that spell, Campbell admitted it had been a difficult time for him, although accepted the decision due to the strength of Luton’s squad, in particular the midfield areas.

Allan Campbell shoots for goal against Swansea on Saturday

The Scottish international also praised his manager for the reassurances given to him when he was on the bench, and discussing what he had told him, plus his excellent performance in the weekend victory, Edwards said: “Speaking to him a couple of weeks ago, I was just saying, ‘I know you’ll be frustrated at the moment but you’re a first team player for us and just keep doing what you’re doing.

“‘There’s a couple of areas we can speak about where we can try and help you, but that will go for every player that we’ve got.’

“There’s always areas that we want to try and continue to develop and work with people, but we know what Al gives us, he was excellent as they all were.

“Some of the lads would have been feeling really jaded and still put in a really spirited performance against a team that really try and run you around and dominate.

"I’ve seen some of the stats, for what they normally get, they didn’t dominate as much as normal, we didn’t allow that to happen.

"Towards the end we’re winning and they might get a little bit more territory and possession, but Al, along with all the group really, I’m really pleased with them.”

Campbell had come into the side in place of Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who had started the last 17 Championship matches for the Hatters.

On the switch, Edwards added: “Pelly came off the other day (against Millwall) just feeling his groin slightly.

"He’s okay, but Al, we know what he’s going to give us, loads and loads of energy.