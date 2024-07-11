Luton boss reveals Scottish international midfielder will be leaving the Hatters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton boss Rob Edwards has announced that midfielder Allan Campbell is expected to leave Kenilworth Road this summer.

The 26-year-old became a firm favourite with Hatters fans following his all-action displays when moving south of the border from Scottish Premier League side Motherwell in the summer of 2021. He scored seven goals in 86 appearances, earning cult hero status after netting the decider as Town beat fierce rivals Watford 2-0 on home soil in April 2023, earning another crucial victory on their way to promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

However, he didn’t feature for Town in the top flight last term, instead agreeing a season-long loan with Championship outfit Millwall. It was a move that never worked out though as the Scottish international played just 12 times, not featuring for the Lions at all after the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield on December 16. Although back at the Brache to be put through his paces, Campbell will now be seeking pastures new, as Edwards said: “Al will be moving on, but at the moment, he’s training, he’s here with us and that’s brilliant as we love having him around.

Town midfielder Allan Campbell will be leaving Luton this summer - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

"Allan’s an amazing professional and a brilliant guy, but he needs to get his career going again and get playing football as well. They’re difficult decisions. We always try and do it very respectfully and be honest with people. We always try to do things with the club’s best interests at heart and always in a way where there’s got to be a human side to it. The players want to play and they need to know where they stand as well, so it’s important I have those honest conversations with the lads.”