Luton boss reveals up to five players could leave Kenilworth Road before transfer window closes

Luton boss Rob Edwards has revealed there could be up to five players moving on from Kenilworth Road before the transfer deadline passes tomorrow evening.

With the Hatters making 10 new additions so far during the window, there is a need to slim down the numbers at Kenilworth Road, with Town only able to name a 25-man Premier League squad.

Winger Carlos Mendes Gomes joined Bolton Wanderers ahead of the season starting, while Luke Freeman saw his contract cancelled by mutual consent, as Jack Walton, Elliot Thorpe, Fred Onyedinma, Joe Taylor, John McAtee and Aribim Pepple all departed in loan deals.

Allan Campbell is expected to leave Luton ahead of tomorrow's transfer deadline - pic: Paul Harding/Getty Images

However, there could still be exits for both Matt Macey and Louie Watson, the latter on loan, with out of favour trio Glen Rea, Admiral Muskwe and Dion Pereira allowed to leave as well.

Edwards has until 11pm on Friday evening in which to move players out, as he said: “We're working on a few.

"There's a few lads that deserve to be playing football that have not had that much involvement yet this season and they'll probably be three, four or five happening over the next few days.”

One of them is likely to be Scottish international Allan Campbell, with Edwards confirming on Tuesday evening that the midfielder could be on his way after missing out on the squad that was selected to face Gillingham in the Carabao Cup.

Giving an update on his future, Edwards added: “Allan’s someone who I absolutely love and admire and he's someone that may find playing time a little bit more difficult to come by.

"I think he's someone that deserves to play regular football as well.