Luton boss 'very disappointed' with Makosso as Town defender is banned for violent conduct

Centre half out for Bradford and Wigan matches

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was left ‘very disappointed’ with defender Christ Makosso after he was suspended for three games by the FA for violent conduct following Saturday’s 2-0 win at Peterborough United.

The 21-year-old was part of a Town side who came away from the Weston Homes Stadium with their second successive victory of the League One campaign as they kept another clean sheet intact too. However, an incident that was missed by officials on the day, came to light afterwards, with footage showing the Hatters centre half striking defender Carl Johnston as the two players looked to win a corner, with the Posh captain having to be replaced after receiving treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, Makosso was charged by the FA and after quickly admitting the offence, was banned for three fixtures, the first of those being Tuesday night’s 1-0 Carabao Cup first round defeat to Coventry City, as he will now have to sit out Saturday’s visit to Bradford City and the midweek clash with Wigan Athletic at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night too.

Christ Makosso has been suspended for three matches - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Asked for his reaction to the incident, Bloomfield said: “I’m very disappointed, it’s not how we want to conduct ourselves, especially considering Reu’s (Reuell Walters) injury on the same day. I think it probably compounded that disappointment for me that you lose two very good players in one day. It left us a little bit light (at the CBS Arena) and we’re coming into a really busy period with five games in two weeks, so to lose two good players in the same day probably made it even more disappointing.”

On whether he had spoken to the Congolese international about his future conduct, Bloomfield continued: “Yes, absolutely I have, but again we’ve got lots of young players and they’re going to make mistakes at times and they’re going to have to learn from it. That comes with developing young footballers and at times, they’re going to make mistakes and at times it’s going to cost us.

"It’s not ideal in a situation where there’s so much expectation and pressure for results immediately, but with developing young players there is going to be moments like that which are going to happen and if they learn from it, then they’re better for it and the football club’s better for it. But we just hope that they do learn and they improve along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makosso has had nothing but praise during his 15 games in a Luton shirt since arriving from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, making this the first real criticism he has received, as on his Town career thus far, Bloomfield said: “Defensively he’s incredible, athletically, one v one, being part of that defensive unit. Obviously we’re working really hard with him in possession as well to develop his game, but we believe he's got a really high ceiling. Again with young players there’s going to be bumps along the road and we’ve had one with Christ and we hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Fellow defender Mark McGuinness is the player who could well come in for Makosso at Valley Parade this weekend, as he got a first full 90 minutes of the season during the midweek cup exit against Coventry. On his availability, Bloomfield said: “He was excellent, Mark’s a really big player for our football club, a big leader, a captain in the making I believe. He’s a really important player for us, so with losing out with Christ, having Mark back is great.”

The Irish international is also hoping that his team-mate will learn from such an incident that has led to his suspension, saying: “I haven’t actually seen any footage or anything, but it’s disappointing of course, but that’s football. There’s emotions, things happen, but he’s young as well, so he’ll learn from it and he won’t miss too much. Something’s going to have to change (in the team), but I think the gaffer, he’ll know what he wants to do. Bradford will be a tough game, but I’m sure whoever comes in, anyone coming in can do the job, will know the job and it will be perfect.”

The inability to pick Makosso will see Town’s defence disrupted for the first time in their opening two League One matches, as the youngster, plus Mads Andersen and Kal Naismith, in front of Josh Keeley, are yet to concede a goal. On his side’s miserly nature, something they struggled badly with last term, Bloomfield added: “We want to continue that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to create more opportunities, we don’t look like we’re going to be scoring loads and loads of goals at the moment, we want to improve on that, and if we’re not going to be free scoring at the moment then we want to make sure we’re tight at the back and make sure we’re able to pick up results. A solid defence gives you that opportunity, so we want that to continue and will keep working on that as we can’t just expect it. We need to keep working towards that, but it’s been pleasing so far.”