Luton boss will make a decision on Taylor's future with U's after revealing there is interest in Hatters striker

Luton boss Rob Edwards will make a decision on what is the best course of action for young striker Joe Taylor this season after rumours that the Hatters were looking to recall him from a loan spell at Colchester United and send him to a club higher up the footballing echelon.

The 21-year-old moved to the League Two outfit in August and has excelled in his new surroundings since, scoring 12 goals in all competitions for a struggling U’s side who find themselves third bottom in the table. Their poor form saw manager Ben Garner sacked in October with replacement, former West Ham winger Matty Etherington, relieved of his duties on New Year’s Day, appointing Danny Cowley as the new head coach yesterday.

With the ex-Huddersfield and Portsmouth chief taking over at the JobServe Community Stadium, Edwards will wait before deciding if another move is needed for Taylor, saying: “I think Joe’s gone and done really, really well hasn’t he? More will become clear over the next few days, I don’t think anything’s finalised yet, so we’ll see. We’re assessing a lot of the lads who are out on loan and just making sure that we get the right thing for them.

"Joe’s had a successful spell, so understandably when someone’s on loan, a young player does well, especially a goalscorer, there’s always going to be a few rumours and things knocking about. There has been one or two other people enquiring about him, which again is understandable, but we’ll do what we feel is the right thing for him.”

With Taylor joining Luton in January of last year for an undisclosed fee from Peterborough United, the forward was used sparingly as the Hatters reached the top flight, although he did come on at Wembley against Coventry City, holding his nerve in the penalty shootout to send Town to the Premier League. Whatever happens for the remainder of this season, it’s clear the former King's Lynn Town youngster’s future is at Kenilworth Road, as Edwards added: “He’s got 12 goals and he could have had more as well, so it’s great.