Luton once again linked with a loan move for exciting Newcastle United youngster

Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson

Luton have once again been heavily linked with a loan move for Newcastle United's attacking midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The 19-year-old had been tipped for a temporary stint with the Hatters at the start of the campaign, with Hatters boss Nathan Jones confirming the youngster was someone he had inquired about in December of last year, although didn't pursue it due to injury robbing him of a pre-season.

However, The Athletic's Newcastle United correspondent Chris Waugh is now reporting that the Magpies are happy to send the midfielder out on loan, with new manager Eddie Howe, who has already brought in England international Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, confident of further bolstering his squad during the transfer window.

Anderson signed a new long term deal at St James' Park in November 2020 and has been playing for Newcastle's U23s in the Premier League Two Division Two this term, scoring a hat-trick in the 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest before Christmas, making it five goals in six matches.

He has also been on the bench for the Premier League fixtures against Manchester City and Manchester United, plus the shock 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Luton's upcoming fourth round opponents Cambridge United on Saturday.

The teenager, who has represented both England and Scotland at youth level, recently switched his allegiances to the latter and was a substitute for the U21 games with Belgium and Kazakhstan back in November too.

Anderson does have a Premier League outing to his name as well, as a substitute in the 3-0 defeat at Arsenal last season under previous Magpies chief Steve Bruce.

Speaking about the teenager in September, Jones, who brought in Leicester City starlet Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall last season, the youngster now a regular in the Foxes first team, said: "We know Elliot very, very well.

"We inquired about him in December, but he’s been injured, so there was never any legs in that.