Luton chief admits it has been a tough call selecting his first Hatters XI

Hatters boss believes soft goals need to be cut out

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Jack Wilshere admitted it has been incredibly difficult for him to pick his first XI as Town manager when he goes up against Mansfield at Kenilworth Road tomorrow.

Having only taken over on Monday, then it has been something of a whirlwind for the former Arsenal and England star, as not only was there a huge presence at his unveiling press conference, he has been doing the rounds on almost every single media outlet in the build-up since. With those duties all now taken care of, it is now time for the nitty gritty though, as Wilshere aims to put his first points on the board and get off to the perfect start as Luton boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he had been without quartet George Saville, Nahki Wells, Christ Makosso and Marvelous Nakamba who were away on international duty for the first part of the week, they have all returned to join players like Hakeem Odoffin, Izzy Jones and also Joe Johnson, the trio taking part in some light training, having not featured all term due to injury.

Hatters boss Jack Wilshere - pic: Luton Town FC

Without giving away just who was fit to face the Stags and who wasn’t, with Wilshere clearly impressed about the quality of the squad available to him, he now faces some tough calls on who takes to the field, but whoever he picks, the boss urged those not selected to react in the right manner too, saying: “My message to the group today was I’ve got to pick a team and it’s hard for me to pick a team right now because everyone’s been really good.

“The energy has been high and my message to the players was, whatever team I pick, this game has developed over the years where you need a squad. People say it, but you actually do and they have to get the right information, they have to have the right body language, the right attitude when they find out the team as they can make a big difference. The players who are coming back, they’re only going to help us as well.

“Some of them are close, some of them have been training, but they need a little bit of time to just train and feel what it’s like. I’m probably someone who’s got a lot of experience at coming back from injury and I know it can take some time, it can take a couple of weeks and can take a few games to get going. We’re going to need everyone and we need to look at that over the next couple of weeks to see where we can get certain players’ games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilshere didn’t give anything away regarding what kind of system or formation he was going to opt for either, as he is clearly looking to make Town a more flexible outfit during the game, continuing: “I have an idea of how I see it and the shape, but I’m a big believer in it’s so much more than that. There’s different phases of the game, different moments in the game, you have to do different things with players.

"In the early days we’ll try and put players in certain positions where they’re doing the things they like more often than asking them to do things that they’re not comfortable with. Their confidence has probably been affected since we’ve been in the Premier League, so there’s loads of things and shape obviously comes into that, but I feel like it’s more than that. At the start it’s my job to work out what we need and introduce it slowly while winning games.”

Without the benefit of a pre-season to get to work with his new squad, then how he has spent his week preparing his players in such a short space of time, Wilshere said: “Monday, Tuesday was to introduce myself, get to know a few people and then really get to work. I watched a really good session that the guys put on on Monday, were really at it and I thought wow is it because I’m watching? But then I took the session on Tuesday and they were exactly the same, so the feeling is really good and this week has helped me improve that.

“I took the session on Tuesday and we went from there, so it’s been a good week and nice to get all that (media) stuff out of the way so we can focus on what we need to do. That’s probably what I’ve been trying to work out where I’m needed the most, I personally think that the team needed me this week, and they’ll always have me, of course they will, so my focus this week has been on the grass trying to introduce a few ideas. We’ve only had a small amount of time, but we’ve got some good work in so it’s been good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing that Wilshere did speak about though was his hope that Luton can begin to stop conceded the kind of soft goals that eventually cost Matt Bloomfield his job, as having started the campaign so defensively sound, are currently on a run of 13 goals against in just six matches, including three at League Two side Cambridge United in their Vertu Trophy tie last time out.

Asked how he can go about doing that, the boss said: “It’s about looking at the goals, the soft goals, where they have come from, are they transition moments? Are we losing duels? A big thing is the mentality. I always reference it back to me as a player, I hated defending so I know that there’s players in there that just want the ball and want to have fun with it, but football is two sides of the game.

"I think it’s probably more when we’re in those moments and when we’ve played against teams who have come and sat in a low block, that’s difficult and we have to have a mentality not to get bored, keep doing the right things, if it takes 85 minutes to score and we win 1-0, we don’t care, we’ll just keep doing that but we have to make sure that those transition moments and soft goals are limited.”

Despite having had a playing career that saw the Wilshere feature at the highest level possible, winning the FA Cup twice, also winning 34 England caps, then being Hatters manager is clearly already the pinnacle of his career, adding: “I always felt I was good at football, it came naturally to me, of course it was an amazing journey and it wasn’t a straight forward journey where I just arrived at an academy and my pathway to the first team was there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is something different. This is something that I’ve really, really had to work for, there’s been some tough times along the journey, but genuinely this is the proudest moment of my career and when you’re playing football you never really think about life after football but as soon as football finishes, you’re forced to think about it. I was pretty clear from the start where I wanted to get to and some people say you took your time, I actually think it came quite quick.

"I learnt so much along the way, when you’re in an environment or in a place, mentally where you are focused and switched on to try to improve, which I was fortunate I had that as a player as well, but I am genuinely really, really proud, my family is so proud, it’s number one that I want to repay the faith that Gary (Sweet, Luton chief executive) and the club have shown and also that the fans have shown.”