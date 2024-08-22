Luton chief declares striker Taylor offers 'something different' for the Hatters after Pompey cameo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forward gets a first appearance of the season at Fratton Park

​Hatters boss Rob Edwards thought forward Joe Taylor showed just how he offers ‘something different’ during his brief cameo in Saturday’s goalless draw against Portsmouth.

​The young striker was introduced from the bench for the final 12 minutes at Fratton Park, his seventh outing for the Hatters in total, but a first since he came on during the Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City back in May 2023. Since then, Taylor has made his name as a forward of some repute, reaching double figures for both Colchester United and Lincoln City when on loan with the U’s and Imps last season.

Named in the match-day squad for the 4-1 defeat to Burnley, Taylor wasn’t used in Luton’s opening clash of the campaign, but with Town down to 10 men and Elijah Adebayo having got through 40 minutes as a lone striker, Edwards opted to give the 21-year-old the final stages on the south coast. Brought on to an excellent ovation from the 2,000-plus travelling supporters who have been eager to see just what the former Peterborough United youngster can do in a Luton shirt, he was almost the hero for the visitors, as picking the ball up inside his own half, Taylor barrelled his way through the middle of the pitch with Tahith Chong in support.

Hatters striker Joe Taylor in action for Luton - pic: Liam Smith

His efforts to find his team-mate were initially blocked, as the ball rebounded fortunately to the forward, who couldn’t beat home keeper Will Norris with a low angled drive himself meaning the spoils were ultimately shared. Asked about his display afterwards, Edwards said: “He’s got something different. The way that we play normally, especially with 11 people, we want pressing, pressing, pressing, then we want actions as well when we’ve got the ball.

"That’s the bit that Joe’s got to keep learning. We want more from him in terms of pressing and the out of possession stuff. It’s hard to keep repeating that as he’s quite a powerful athlete as well. For sprinters to keep doing that is difficult, so we’re working on it, but it was the right decision at that time and the spaces that were there.”