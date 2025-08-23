Luton chief expecting a more attacking test from high-flying Bluebirds at Kenilworth Road

Bloomfield previews today’s clash with Cardiff

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield is expecting a more attacking test from this afternoon’s opponents Cardiff City to their two previous League One opponents at Kenilworth Road this season.

Having come up against a defensive AFC Wimbledon at the start of the season, Luton struggled to break through against their newly-promoted visitors for long periods, eventually winning 1-0 thanks to Ryan Johnson’s late own goal. Town then beat Peterborough United and lost to Bradford City on their travels, before entertaining Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night. It looked like it would be an open contest, George Saville putting the hosts in front early on, with Wigan then hitting the woodwork twice, also forcing Josh Keeley into three fine saves during the first 45 minutes.

That changed after the interval though, as Town dominated possession and territory, Milli Alli having two shots saved by Sam Tickle, with Norwegian forward Lasse Nordas striking the base of the post from 20 yards and Will Aimson clearing from underneath his own bar, as the Latics barely threatened an equaliser in the second period, until Tickle himself went forward for a stoppage time corner, sidefooting wide of the target.

Jordan Clark scored a superb goal in Luton's 2-1 win at Cardiff last season - pic: Liam Smith

Luton now entertain a Bluebirds side who have also begun their campaign by winning three out of four fixtures, beating Peterborough United, Rotherham United and AFC Wimbledon, plus drawing with Port Vale, scoring six goals and conceding one to sit second in the table. Discussing the nature of the test that awaits them, Bloomfield said: “I think it will look slightly different on Saturday, I believe so, but we thought that on Tuesday against Wigan who had shown a real attacking intent in their games and it wasn’t to be.

"So we’ll see how the game comes round. We’re open minded, but I expect it to be a different kind of game to what we’ve seen in the first two home games. “It will be a really good test, a team who want to play, want to pass, want to be in possession of the football, want to imprint themselves on the game. They’ve got some really good attacking players, so we need to be tactically very sound, our energy levels need to be high, intensity needs to be really, really high, but we want to imprint ourselves on the game.

"We’re at home, we want to have the attacking intent and we want to imprint ourselves. Cardiff is going to be a really stern test to see where we’re at, a really good footballing team, really good young players, loads of energy, loads of individual ability about them, real identity so it’s going to be a tough game for us.”

Town were able to play through Wigan’s attempts to negate them on Tuesday night, with some excellent passing moves out from the back as they got the ball into the final third in a highly pleasing manner, although unfortunately just couldn’t create enough clear-cut opportunities when they had it there. It still gave Bloomfield plenty of enjoyment to see the patterns of play he is drilling into his players coming out in a match situation though, as he continued: “We’re going to have different challenges this season and the first two home league games have been against a deeper block, a mid-block.

"Wimbledon and Wigan, we’ve had to break them down and that’s maybe given us a different challenge to certainly at the end of last season where we were playing against teams with a higher press, so second half on Tuesday night I really enjoyed watching us. There were elements in the first half I enjoyed and elements that weren’t quite right, we got hit on the counter a couple of times, but there was a lot to enjoy, as there was at Coventry, so there’s some pleasing aspects coming through.

"I thought some of the interchanging, the positions, we played through midfield and switched the play a couple of times really, really nicely, so there was lots to like and lots to go after. Spirits have been very high too. I think the feeling around the performance, the intent that we showed was a lot more in the direction that we wanted to be and the feeling around the group has been very, very good. We’re happy with that and we’re eager for more work come Saturday.”

After an awful season in the Championship in which they were relegated, along with the Hatters, Cardiff made a change at the helm over the summer appointing former Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy as head coach, after he spent three years in charge of Manchester City's Elite Development squad, before moving to Premier League side Leicester City as first team coach. Although the Bluebirds haven’t signed a great number of new players, they did bring in goalkeeper Nathan Trott from Copenhagen on loan and do possess striker Yousef Salech who has 10 goals in 27 outings for the club.

Wales international Ruben Colwill is also in a rich vein of form, with three goals already this term, as Bloomfield added: “I think I played against him (Barry-Murphy) when he was at Rochdale, a really nice footballer, midfielder player. A different career path to myself, he’s gone away and really worked at the top level as a coach and come back and taken his opportunity at Cardiff, which is a great first opportunity to come back into the game.

"He knows the levels, so I’m looking forward to seeing him on Saturday. I thought they were a really good team at Championship level too. When we played there we had a tough game against them towards the end of last season, I think they’ve got some really good players for the Championship, let alone League One, so we know we're in for a really tough game.”