Luton chief hails confident Kaminski as Town keeper produces proactive display during Hull win

Town stopper in commanding form at the MKM Stadium

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield hailed the proactive performance of goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski as he kept his first away clean sheet since September during the Hatters’ much-needed 1-0 success at Hull City on Saturday.

The Belgian international had to be on his toes in the first half whenever the hosts won a corner, Gustavo Puerta’s deliveries in particular causing plenty of problems, as he used his fists well to punch one dangerous set-piece away. With Luton then taking the lead just 11 seconds after the break, Kaminski’s long ball forward eventually ending up in the back of the hosts’ net via flick-ons from both Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo before Lewie Coyle’s clearance cannoned off an unwitting Alfie Jones and rebounding in, he then came into his own when helping preserve the narrow advantage.

Advancing off his line more regularly than he has at any stage of the season, Kaminski claimed a whole host of crosses into the area from either flank, looking more and more commanding with every passing minute. He even left the safety of his area to give his defenders a helping hand twice by firstly heading a long ball clear, then demonstrating some real assuredness and a hint of class to take another punt forward out of the sky on his chest and volley away too.

With his handling secure throughout, the keeper saved his best for last, getting a firm glove on Charlie Hughes’ 22-yard blast to tip it over and help Luton secure a third win in five matches, in which they have only conceded twice with 11 men on the field. Questioned as to whether he had asked his stopper to be more of a positive presence to the Hatters’ back-line, Bloomfield said: “I think it’s important when you’re pressing high, the distances, front and back are really, really crucial for you to be able to get the press.

"In which case the back-line needs to be at a certain level and in order to do that, your goalkeeper needs to also take the correct line and Thomas is someone who’s keen to do that. He’s able to do that and he’s now playing with confidence which is fantastic. He’s conceded more goals earlier in the season than he would like to and for any human it’s not always easy to take but in recent weeks we can see him playing with confidence and we hope that continues.

"I think Thomas has been fantastic. He came and took one at Cardiff which was just amazing, then the moment in the game when we needed him and the confidence he’s playing with at the moment, it gives that assurance to the boys in front of him which is really crucial to us. I think it’s really key and probably proper to say about Thomas’s character, the way he trains every day, backed up by Sheasy (James Shea), Tim Krul and Pilks (Kevin Pilkington, goalkeeper coach). Those three boys work incredibly hard and push Thomas and we’re really pleased with Thomas.”

Centre half Mark McGuinness, who also excelled at the MKM Stadium, making 11 clearances in total, praised the efforts of Kaminski between the posts, as he knows just what a big part the stopper has to play in the last seven games of the campaign, saying: “He was excellent as usual. Hopefully we can continue this form and he’s going to be really important for us as well.”

Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski was in excellent form against Hull City - pic: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Ahead of the contest, Bloomfield had spoken about not minding if his side were involved in some cagey affairs over the next few weeks, as long as they were both ‘organised’ and ‘structured.’ It was certainly the case after the early stages in Humberside in which Luton should have led, Elijah Adebayo striking the woodwork and Carlton Morris missing a glorious chance from Liam Walsh’s free kick, as the boss added: “I actually thought the first 10 minutes it was a little bit end to end.

"We hit the post, Carlton had another chance, we had a few nearly moments, they broke on us a couple of times. I looked at the clock, it was 11 minutes in and it felt like it was quite open. Then it did become a little bit cagey after that, but it’s fine. We’re away from home, we don’t need to expose ourselves to unnecessary chances against because it’s up to the home team to make the running. The shape was good, the endeavour was good, there were a couple of moments that we do need to tidy up on, but lots of the identity is coming through and there’s lots we can be pleased about.”