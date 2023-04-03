Luton chief happy to keep Mpanzu's return a secret ahead of Watford win

Hatters boss Rob Edwards was happy that he was able to keep Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s recall to the side a secret ahead of Town’s derby day joy over Watford on Saturday.

Going into the contest, it was thought the only the only real selection dilemma for the Town chief would be whether Luke Berry kept his place for a third successive game, or Jordan Clark, surely one of the candidates for player of the season, came back in,

However, when the teamsheet was handed out at 2pm, neither of those things happened, with the name of Luton’s longest serving player by some distance, standing out from the page, much to the surprise of everyone.

It was only three weeks ago when the 29-year-old had limped off at Bramall Lane after being clipped by Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle and landing awkwardly on his knee, the anguish on his face as he limped off there for all to see.

On crutches and in a knee brace at the end as he received some assuring words from Edwards, it looked like for the second season in a row, Mpanzu’s hopes of featuring in the play-offs were unfairly over.

After scan results showed the injury wasn’t as serious as first feared, hopes were raised hopes that he might be able to get back on to the pitch again this term, with Edwards stating on Thursday that the ex-West Ham youngster would ‘definitely’ play again before the campaign was up.

No-one believed it would be in the derby though, as he did just that, getting through 90 minutes as well in what was a never to be forgotten 2-0 victory for the hosts.

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu in action against Watford on Saturday

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “We managed to keep that one quiet from you all, good!

"We were worried about him, but we said we would see him this season, I know you probably didn’t expect it today, but he’s recovered really well.

"He’s trained well, he had a full week’s training and the man’s so important to us and showed it again today.”

Mpanzu did far more than just complete the game as well, as on his 361st outing for Luton, the midfielder was heavily involved in the first goal, playing a terrific one-two with Tom Lockyer of all people and then crossing perfectly for Gabe Osho to sweep home from close range.

But for a last-ditch block from a Hornets defender, he almost added a second that would have no doubt blown the roof off the Kenny End after the break, as that honour went to team-mate Allan Campbell, his stoppage time goal ensuring Town took the points and bragging rights against their sworn enemies.

Mpanzu was even tripped again when in full flight, landing heavily once more, but this time, thankfully, was able to dust himself down and get on with the game, cementing the Hatters’ play-off hopes, as they remained fourth with seven games to go.

His return was certainly welcomed by Osho too, who added: “Pells coming back was a big one for the team.

"Even when he’s injured he’s loud as anything, so him on the pitch today was just amazing.

"I think in comparison to last season when we had a lot of injuries, now, we have pretty much a full squad.

