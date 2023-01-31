Luton chief hopes Isted can 'get his career going' following Barnsley loan switch

Harry Isted will spend the rest of the season at Barnsley

Luton boss Rob Edwards hopes goalkeeper Harry Isted has a real chance to ‘get his career going’ following a loan move to League One Barnsley for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old has made just six appearances in all competitions since joining the Hatters from Stoke in the summer of 2017, with two starts in the Championship.

Although he usurped Matt Macey to be number two behind Ethan Horvath this term, Isted only featured once, that in the 2-0 defeat at Stoke City in Nathan Jones’ final game in charge.

With Luton bringing in Tykes keeper Jack Walton for an undisclosed fee, and James Shea moving closer to a return from his serious knee injury, it means chances for Isted, who is believed to be out of contract in the summer, would be even more limited.

On the decision to let him move to Oakwell, Edwards said: “We felt that Harry has given a lot to the club and it’s going to be difficult for us to give him that opportunity between the sticks.

“This gives him a chance to get out there and build a career, fight for his place at a really good club in Barnsley.

“We felt that it was the right move for Harry, and throughout the process, he’s been magnificent.

"He’s been brilliant around the group, a big member of the culture here and we’ll miss that.