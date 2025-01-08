Luton chief hopes midfielder is given the opportunity to make up for his mistakes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walsh back in the starting line-up to take on Rangers

​Luton boss Rob Edwards has urged supporters to give midfielder Liam Walsh a chance to make up for the mistakes that have blighted his stint at Kenilworth Road so far.

​The 27-year-old was snapped up by the Hatters last August as he looked to rebuild a career that had seen him come through the ranks at Everton, but having never quite made it at his boyhood club, spent time on loan at Yeovil and Birmingham City, before spells with Bristol City, Coventry, Swansea and Hull.

Having only featured 27 times in his last two seasons with the Swans due to an Achilles injury, Walsh was then sent off on just his sixth appearance for Town, dismissed for a lunging challenge a mere 38 seconds after coming off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Oxford United on October 1. Serving a three game ban, the former England youth international was then shown a second red card for yet another rash tackle against Blackburn Rovers, this time lasting just 11 minutes following his introduction to the fray in the second period at Ewood Park.

Liam Walsh makes a challenge during Luton's 2-1 defeat to QPR - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Banned for four matches this time, Walsh was also fined the maximum amount possible by the club, but having taken to social media to apologise to fans, once he was available again, Edwards decided to not only include him in the squad, but restore him to the starting line-up for the 2-1 loss at QPR on Monday night.

With Walsh’s ability on the ball never in doubt, he was quick to catch the eye at Loftus Road, having the second most touches from a Luton player, behind Amari’i Bell, with an 85.5 percent passing success rate, also unleashing three shots on goal too. He made four key passes and delivered some impressive set-pieces that almost led to a goal in what were his first 90 minutes since March 2021 when he was at Bristol City.

Off the ball, Walsh produced a highly disciplined display too, making three tackles, but never once getting close to the edge he has shown in other matches, giving away just one foul, that coming late on and a harsh one at that from referee Andy Davies. Discussing his decision to put him straight back in, Edwards said: “I thought he did well, you can see why can’t you as well as he can give you a different level of football.

"He can take the ball, take it under pressure and he can give you a foot in and a control in the game. He apologised, he made his mistakes, I think everyone needs to give him the opportunity now to make up for it and I think it was a real positive on that. There’ll be a lot of pressure after what happened to him and a lot of scrutiny, but it was a really good performance from him, it was another plus for us.”

Striker Carlton Morris, who had shown his disappointment in public with Walsh at Blackburn Rovers, angrily shoving the midfielder off the pitch when he had been dismissed, was quick to praise his team-mate’s efforts in West London, adding: “I think that takes massive character. Walshy’s a top lad, he’s obviously made a mistake in the past but to come on and I think he was excellent. That’s huge credit to him as a person, I’m proud of him and hopefully he can take that form going forward.”