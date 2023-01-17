Luton chief knows a lack of goals would have been bothering striker Adebayo

Elijah Adebayo celebrates scoring against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday

Town boss Rob Edwards knew that striker Elijah Adebayo would have been bothered by his lack of goals this season, but expected his confidence to be boosted by getting back on the scoresheet once more during Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

The 25-year-old hadn’t been on the scoresheet since Edwards took over, his last goal coming against QPR on October 15, a lengthy 11 matches before he netted a thumping header from James Bree’s pinpoint free kick at the weekend.

Although it was the first time Luton had been beaten when he had found the net, ending his 22-game streak, when asked if it will give the forward a lift, the Hatters manager said: “I don’t see why not, I’m really pleased for Eli.

“He’s been working hard and it's going to bother you as a forward.

“We’ve got a lot of our forwards now off the mark since we’ve been in and scored goals, which is a real positive, so I’m pleased for him.

“It was a really well taken header. It was a fantastic goal from our point of view and his.

“He’s been close on a number of occasions, you think Norwich at home with the little flicked header and the Huddersfield chance when he was through.

"It’s good that he’s been getting some chances, but delighted for him to be back up and running, off the mark.

“People love seeing good crosses and good headers, it was a fantastic ball in from Breezy and a brilliant header.”

Following his 17 goals in all competitions last term, Adebayo had been tipped to kick on even more this season, but Saturday was just the fourth time he had found the net in 25 outings.

Defender Dan Potts didn’t believe his barren run in front of goal had been affecting his team-mate too much though, saying: “He’s been exactly the same.

“He still does his bits after training, I still see him doing finishing extras, and they’ll come, I’m sure.

“It’s not like we’re lacking goals, I don’t care who scores to be honest, but I don’t see any disappointment with him around the place.

"He’s still the same, still works hard, does his extras and it’s come to fruition.

“He’s got that Breezy, we’ve probably not scored enough from set-pieces with the chances we’ve created, especially lately.

"So that’s another positive, but ultimately we should have won the game.”

Having seen Carlton Morris pick out the bottom corner from 30 yards earlier with a brilliant finish, Edwards had been thrilled that Town were able too add another set-piece goal to their armoury.

With Bree delivering a perfect free-kick into the area, Adebayo had peeled off at the back post, before sending his header back across former Luton emergency loan stopper Alex Palmer and into the net.

Edwards added: “There was more work that went into that, the free-kick.

“I would say, Carlton’s goal was more individual quality, which was great. You need all of that.

“The second goal was equally as good, from a different point of view.

"It was a well-worked set piece and there was lots of good things, little subtleties, things that were going on within that.

"It wasn’t as simple as just cross it and head it in, That was very pleasing as well,

“It’s great to score set-piece goals, they’re almost like a free hit.

"We’ve scored a few from set-pieces now, one against QPR and the one for Eli was great, but there’s a lot more work that goes into it than cross it and head it in.

“That’s not down to me by the way, that’s the staff behind me.