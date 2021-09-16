Luton chief labels Bristol City's towel-gate gamesmanship an 'absolute disgrace'

Bristol City's players are dejected after conceding a late minute equaliser against Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones labelled Bristol City’s gamesmanship during last night’s 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate as an ‘absolute disgrace’.

Throughout the first half, whenever Robins centre half Tomas Kalas went to launch one of his Exocet long throws into the box, he was allowed to spend a good 20 seconds or more towelling the ball down, much to the annoyance of Jones, who was often seen having words with the fourth official about the amount of time being taken.

Then, with the opening period coming to a close, Luton won a throw of their own in dangerous territory, with Harry Cornick looking to hurl it into the area himself.

However, when looking for his own towel to dry the ball with from the ball-boys, Cornick found it had mysteriously disappeared out of sight and despite making both the referee and linesman aware of this, was made to take the throw regardless.

With the attack finished, a member of City's backroom staff suddenly, and apologetically, discovered the missing towel, but it not before a number of the visiting players complained to the officials as the two teams made their way down the tunnel for the break, with words exchanged between both benches too.

Speaking about the incident afterwards, Jones said: “That was a absolute disgrace, an absolutely disgrace.

"It’s gamesmanship, but it’s a disgrace, there’s got to be something done.

“I’d ban long throws anyway if I’m honest as they take a minute to do,

"They must have had 15, so 15 minutes out of the game is done, because it takes a minute to do it, to set it up.

"That’s why I was proud of us as we were the ones creating the tempo, wanting to do things quickly, and after they scored, it’s natural, I understand it.

"But we were having to chase the game and create the tempo and I was proud of that as we were the away team.