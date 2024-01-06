News you can trust since 1891
Luton chief looks forward to Lockyer visit even if he can't help finish Town skipper's jigsaw puzzle!

Town boss to see Welsh international after training
By Mike Simmonds
Published 6th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Town boss Rob Edwards is looking forward to visiting recovering defender Tom Lockyer this afternoon, even if the club captain has only gone and finished the jigsaw puzzle the Luton chief had been looking to help him complete!

Following surgery to have an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) fitted after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at AFC Bournemouth before Christmas, the Welsh international returned home to begin his recovery, before posting an update about his health on Instagram on New Year’s Eve. Thanking the ‘heroic actions’ of those who saved his life at the Vitality Stadium, Lockyer urged everyone to learn know CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and revealed he will be seeing specialists in the coming months to determine just what lies ahead for him.

Edwards was thrilled to see such a message go out and is now looking to go and visit him today, as speaking during yesterday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie with Bolton Wanderers, he said: “He’s improving, there’s still more tests to come in the coming weeks.

Town skipper Tom Lockyer is continuing his recovery from a cardiac arrest - pic: Liam SmithTown skipper Tom Lockyer is continuing his recovery from a cardiac arrest - pic: Liam Smith
Town skipper Tom Lockyer is continuing his recovery from a cardiac arrest - pic: Liam Smith

"I’m going to go and see him after training tomorrow, it’ll be nice to see him at home, just check in with him, so that will be good, I’m looking forward to that. But it’s brilliant that he’s put that message out there. Everyone will be wanting to get updates as much as possible on his condition and how he is, it’s good that he’s doing well.

"He’s finished a big jigsaw off he keeps telling me as well. I was looking forward to trying to help him finish that, but he’s finished it, so we’ll have to find something else to do.”

