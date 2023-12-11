Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed that a knee injury kept Town defender Gabe Osho out of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Manchester City at Kenilworth Road.

The 25-year-old had been in terrific form since missing the start of the campaign with a knee problem, starting the last six top flight games and forming an impressive understanding with team-mates Tom Lockyer and Teden Mengi at the back.

He even notched a first Premier League goal during the 4-3 defeat to Arsenal in midweek as well, powering home Alfie Doughty’s corner with a thumping header, but wasn’t named in the side that took on the champions in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Luton defender Gabe Osho missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City - pic: Liam Smith

On his absence from the teamsheet against City, which saw summer signing Mads Andersen return to the bench after two months out, Edwards said: “He was just a bit sore, he hurt his knee, two games in quick succession, so hopefully he’ll be fine for the next one.”

With Osho out, skipper Lockyer did return from the back injury that forced him off at Brentford, meaning he missed Tuesday night’s crushing loss to the Gunners. It didn’t affect him against the champions though, producing a valiant display during the 90 minutes, as he made an impressive six tackles to ensure the Hatters’ goal difference didn’t take the kind of hammering some might have feared beforehand.