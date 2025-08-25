Luton chief will remain open to change during final week of summer transfer window

Town boss expecting alterations to his squad ahead of next Monday’s deadline

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has stated he will remain adaptable in terms of the type of player he is looking to bring in when attempting to finetune his squad during the final few days of the transfer window.

So far the Hatters chief has made 10 new signing, eight permanent additions, including spending money on the likes of Jerry Yates, Josh Keeley and Jake Richards, raiding the loan market for Gideon Kodua and Nigel Lonwijk, plus acquiring some experienced free transfers in Kal Naismith, George Saville, Cohen Bramall, Hakeem Odoffin and Nahki Wells.

However, having lost a number of players like Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke, Carlton Morris and Thelo Aasgaard, also seeing Izzy Jones and Odoffin out injured, it means Town having now a plethora of central options in both midfield and defence, something that has seen Bloomfield operate with a back three and wingbacks during the early stages of the campaign, a formation that is continually being questioned by supporters.

Having stuttered in recent weeks, losing two out of three League One matches, yet to really hit the heights expected of them in any of their matches to date following relegation out of the Championship, then asked if Luton’s start to the season has made him change his mind on the position of any potential new additions ahead of next Monday’s 7pm deadline, Bloomfield said: “I think that you’re always analysing, you’ve always got to be adaptable and you’ve always got to keep your eyes open to what you’re seeing.

"You can’t be too closed in making opinions and not being open to evolving and changing that, so we’re always looking to adapt, always trying to find what is right and we’ll continue to do so. There's been such a number of changes here in the summer in and out of the building and I dare say there will be some more in the coming week. It's been an extremely busy summer and we’ll keep working towards the team we want to be."

To make any new signings then Luton, who are currently at the maximum amount of senior players allowed, with 22 on the books, will have to let some move on, with forward Cauley Woodrow, left out of the two of the last three match-day squads and only having played 10 minutes in the league so far, one of the prime candidates to do, along with Marvelous Nakamba and Thomas Holmes. Asked if he was still in his plans despite a lack of action, Bloomfield said: “Cauley was involved on Tuesday evening, he wasn’t today, he’s part of our squad, he’s someone I think a lot of and he’s been here for a years now, so we’ll just see what the rest of the window brings.”

With Woodrow not making the match-day squad, it has seen January addition Lasse Nordas get an extended run-out in the side, earning a first league start of the campaign in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff City. He went close to opening the scoring, with two attempts saved by in-form Bluebirds stopper Nathan Trott, as the former Norwegian U21 international’s slightly ungainly style did cause the visiting defence a number of problems throughout.

Asked about his efforts, Bloomfield added: He did really well, he’s a young lad, adapting to the English game and developing. When he's on the pitch we play slightly differently because of his physicality. I think he did a lot of good things and he’ll be really disappointed and frustrated that he didn’t get a goal today.”