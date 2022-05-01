Luton confirm capture of Tigers keeper Ingram on an emergency loan deal

Hull keeper Matt Ingram has joined Luton on an emergency loan deal

Luton have confirmed the emergency loan signing of Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

The 28-year-old arrives at Kenilworth Road following a serious knee injury to James Shea recently, which left Harry Isted as the only available replacement, the 25-year-old not recognised as a senior stopper having started just one league match, that the 1-1 draw against Blackpool last weekend.

Ingram had been rumoured to sign in time for tomorrow’s trip to Championship leaders Fulham, where EFL rules state he must start due the terms of his deal, as a statement on the Hatters website said: “We can confirm that goalkeeper Matt Ingram has joined the Hatters on an emergency loan deal.

“Following the serious knee injury James Shea sustained in the win against Cardiff City, Ingram, 28, has joined up with Nathan Jones’ side for the final two Sky Bet Championship matches.

The 6ft 3ins keeper, who started his senior career at Wycombe Wanderers, has played 29 times in the league for Hull City this season but has been named on the bench for the last three league fixtures.

“In line with the terms of an emergency loan, Ingram will start as the Hatters head to Fulham tomorrow evening and will wear squad number 27.

"We would like to welcome Matt to Kenilworth Road and offer a huge thank you to Hull City for their help and understanding in allowing him to join us on loan, which is for an initial seven-day period.”