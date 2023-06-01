Luton confirm ex-Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder is among trio have been released

Luton have confirmed that midfielder Henri Lansbury and goalkeeper Harry Isted have joined captain Sonny Bradley in being released by the Hatters following the expiration of their contracts.

Lansbury, 32, who came through at Arsenal, also playing for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, joined the club at the start of the 2021-22 season, making 48 appearances in total, with one goal, that a stunning long range strike in the 2-0 win at Hull City, followed by his now infamous lawnmower celebration.

Isted will also depart after six years, the goalkeeper having joined Luton from Stoke at the start of the 2017-18 League Two promotion-winning campaign.

Henri Lansbury celebrates Luton's play-off victory over Coventry

The 26-year-old made six appearances in that time, including a wonderful display when coming off the bench in the 3-2 defeat against Chelsea in last season's FA Cup fifth round tie.

He finished the season on loan with League One Barnsley, producing a starring role in their gutting last-minute play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

Bradley’s absence had already been announced recently, the 31-year-old playing 175 times, wearing the captain’s armband since the League One promotion season in 2018.

