Luton defender Bell called up to Jamaica's Gold Cup squad

Amari'i Bell in action for Jamaica during a friendly match against Japan U24s recently

New Luton signing Amari'i Bell has been named in Jamaica's squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup which starts in America later this month.

The 27-year-old, who agreed to join the Hatters from Blackburn Rovers last Friday, has won two caps for his country previously, making his debut in a 4-1 friendly defeat to USA during March, also featuring in the 1-1 draw in Serbia last month.

Bell joins former West Ham and Manchester United player Ravel Morrison in the squad, while there are a number of additions from the Championship, Fulham duo Bobby Reid and Michael Hector, plus Preston's Daniel Johnson, Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa, Reading's Liam Moore and QPR goalkeeper Dillon Barnes, although ex-Town striker Andre Gray has been left out despite scoring against Serbia.

Jamaica are in Group C with their matches starting on Monday, July 12 against Suriname.

They also take on the winners of Prelims 8 on Friday, July 16 and Costa Rica on Wednesday, July 21, with the final to be held on Monday, August 2.