Luton defender in line for his 200th appearance as Hatters assistant feels only injuries have prevented him getting there sooner

Defender Dan Potts is in line to chalk up his 200th appearance for the Hatters when facing Huddersfield Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, with assistant boss Chris Cohen believing only injuries have prevented him reaching the milestone earlier.

The 28-year-old, who was signed by previous manager John Still back in July 2015, has started all of Luton’s 11 Championship games so far this term, his best run of consecutive league matches since he played 13 in a row between January 2021 and March 2021.

It is already one better than his total of Championship outings last term, when some minor knocks and also Kal Naismith’s emergence as the left-sided centre half when boss Nathan Jones opted to go to a back three.

With the Scot deciding to leave for Bristol City in the summer though, and Jones still unable to find the right player to strengthen that position, it has seen Potts given the opportunity to stake his claim and he has done just that.

Bar one showing against Coventry on home soil recently, where he struggled badly, as did most of Luton’s defence on the night, he has been one of the most stable performers in the team, delivering quite possibly his best ever display during the 2-0 victory at Swansea City earlier in the campaign.

On the verge of becoming Luton’s fourth double centurion in the squad, behind Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick and injured Glen Rea, Cohen said: “Pottsy has been so consistent.

“The thing that has stopped him from playing more over the last couple of years has been the injuries that he’s had, that he’s picked up.

“From speaking to him a lot, it’s his favourite position to play, so left of a back three would be where he would say his best position is.

“He’s been wonderfully consistent this year in terms of performances he’s put in.

“He’s a threat in their box, he’s wonderful in our box, defending set-pieces.

"He’s an excellent defender and the in-possession stuff he’s been really good this year as well, so he should be really confident going into every game which I’m sure he is as it’s probably been a while since he’s had a run of games like he’s having at the moment.

“Players need rhythm and unfortunately through no fault of his own, he probably hasn’t been able to get there in the period of time I’ve been here, in terms of the run of games.

"Now he is and we’re the lucky ones who are benefitting from that.”

In the absence of Sonny Bradley, Potts has been handed the captain’s armband this season too and has already spoken of it being a role in which he is flourishing.

Cohen added: “Most definitely, Sonny is the captain and that hasn’t changed at all, but there has been the opportunity when Sonny hasn’t played for other people to step up.

"It is an honour to be a captain of any football club, even if it’s because Sonny’s injured.

“The way he conducts himself day-to-day, the professional that he is, that he has been throughout the injuries and throughout the playing time he’s had since I’ve been here, it's a real valid choice.

"There’s probably six or seven, there’s not many in the group that you wouldn't give the captain’s armband to, they're a wonderful group.

"I think you saw Carlton (Morris) interviewed after the game, he talked about the strength in the group and they enjoy going on away trips together.

"They are a pleasure to work with, they do everything we ask of them, everything the manager asks of them, and they get along well doing it.

