Luton defender joins Kidderminster on loan

Luton defender Corey Panter has joined National League North side Kidderminster Harriers on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first part of the campaign with Scottish Premier League side Dundee where he made just three senior appearances, scoring twice.

A lack of first team action saw him recalled by the Hatters in January though, with boss Nathan Jones describing his time north of the border as ‘unfruitful’.

Panter, who put pen to paper on a new development contract in June 2021, has now moved to Aggborough to bolster a Kidderminster side who are sitting fourth in the table and made headlines by reaching the FA Cup fourth round this term, going out 2-1 to Premier League side West Ham United.