Hatters centre back Teden Mengi has rejoined the England U21s squad for their 2025 U21 Euro qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday after having to return to Kenilworth Road last week.

The former Manchester United defender had been hoping to become Luton’s first player to represent his country at that age-group since Kelvin Davis in 1995, but had to withdraw last Wednesday, heading back to Bedfordshire for a ‘medical assessment’. Receiving the all-clear this week, the 21-year-old, who has been in brilliant form since arriving earlier in the campaign from Old Trafford, playing 27 times in all competitions, is now back with Lee Carsley’s squad once more.

Having represented his country at U17s and U18s prior to joining the Hatters, Mengi is one of two players bolstering the U21 manager’s options, with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton involved as well for the match at Bolton Wanderers which kicks off at 7pm. Chelsea youngster Carney Chukwuemeka has gone back to Stamford Bridge though, as a statement on the England website said: “Teden Mengi has rejoined England MU21s ahead of Tuesday’s fixture. The Luton Town defender initially reported to St. George’s Park before returning to his club for further medical assessment.

Teden Mengi is back in the England U21 squad - pic: Liam Smith

"However he will be available for the qualifier at Bolton Wanderers’ Toughsheet Stadium. Adam Wharton has joined England MU21s ahead of their 2025 U21 EURO qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday 26 March. The Crystal Palace midfielder started this international window with Ben Futcher’s England men’s Elite League squad, playing 55 minutes in the 5-1 victory over Poland on Friday, and he has now joined Lee Carsley’s side as they look to build on the recent 5-1 defeat of Azerbaijan.

"Carney Chukwuemeka, who has been part of Carsley’s squad for the first time this week and travelled with the group to Azerbaijan, has now returned to Chelsea as he works his way back to full fitness.”

England go into the game having won 5-1 in Azerbaijan last week with goals from Harvey Elliot (2), Noni Madueke, Jaden Philogene and Archie Gray to move level on points with Ukraine in Group F, although they have played a game more than table-toppers. They take on a Luxembourg side who are fourth, with one win from seven matches.

