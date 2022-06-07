Luton defender rumoured to be interesting Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion

Town defender James Bree in action during Luton's play-off semi-final defeat against Huddersfield

Hatters defender James Bree is rumoured to be interesting Town’s Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies are believed to be in the market for a right back this summer in order to compete with Darnell Furlong at the Hawthorns.

Bree was one of Town’s stars of the season, playing 44 times as Luton reached the play-offs, with his set-pieces assisting a number of goals, while he also scored a brilliant free kick during the 3-1 win at Hull City too.

A report from West Midlands paper the Express & Star has intimated that Albion boss Steve Bruce is a fan of Bree, who began his career at Barnsley, before a move to Aston Villa in 2017, and has put the defender high on his list of possible additions.