Luton duo Burke and Doughty should be available for Stoke trip

Reece Burke should be in the reckoning once more

Town boss Nathan Jones could have Reece Burke and Alfie Doughty available for this weekend’s trip to Stoke City, should the match go ahead.

Defender Burke missed the 2-1 defeat against Wigan Athletic on Saturday having suffered a head injury when involved in an aerial collision in the 2-1 victory at Cardiff last Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Doughty, who signed from the Potters in the summer for an undisclosed fee, has been involved in full training after not featuring yet this term.

The game might well be postponed though, with the EFL meeting the Government to make a decision on the weekend schedule following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II this afternoon.

Speaking before then, Jones said of the duo: “We just didn’t take any chances with him (Burke).

“We’ve got real strength in the squad but he missed a game so he couldn’t play in it.

“We didn’t make a concussion sub, so there wasn’t any protocols to follow, but we just had to do our due diligence.

“It came a bit quick after the clash of heads, so we decided to leave him out, but he’s in a better position now than he was last Saturday.