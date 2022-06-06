Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Former Luton Town defender James Justin has hailed Nathan Jones following his England debut over the weekend.

The full-back joined the Hatters as a 7-year-old before making his senior debut against Exeter City in 2016.

Justin secured a regular place in the starting line-up during the 2018-19 campaign and made 43 appearances in League One - scoring three goals and assisting another seven.

Justin’s exceptional form earned him a move to the Premier League with Leicester City and he has since found himself fighting for a seat on the plane to Qatar this winter.

After spending 14 years with Luton, the defender has praised Jones.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, he said: “Nathan Jones was unbelievable.

“He was one of the first people to text me after he found out the news and had a little chat with him, he was so proud of me.

“What he did for me as a player, he took me from just being okay to being in the Luton first team to wanting more, and just pushing me and pushing me every day and I can only thank him for that really.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Fulham express interest in relegated midfielder Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles this summer. The 22-year-old is also a target for Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. (Football League World)

2. Stoke City coach considered for Seasiders job Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden is reportedly being consideredby Blackpool to become their new boss. Neil Critchley unexpectedly left the club last week to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. (StokeonTrentLive)

3. Newly promoted side eye Clarets keeper Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope this summer. The 30-year-old is valued at £40 million by the Clarets. (Lancashire Telegraph)

4. Terriers target double defender swoop Huddersfield Town are reportedly targeting Cheltenham Town's Will Boyle - who is very close to a move - and Halifax Town's Jesse Debrah. The Terriers are eager to bolster their defence after the departures of Naby Sarr and Levi Colwill. (Alan Nixon)