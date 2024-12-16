Luton fans call for midfielder to never play for the Hatters again after second rash red

Walsh dismissed just 11 minutes after coming on

Hatters fans believe midfielder Liam Walsh should never play for the club again after his second idiotic red card against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The 27-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer on a free transfer having joined with a disciplinary record of 16 yellow cards and just one red in his previous 97 first team appearances. He didn’t show any signs of having such a disciplinary issue in his five outings before coming on in the 2-2 draw with Oxford United as he was thrown a straight red after flying into a reckless tackle just 36 seconds in.

Banned for three games, Walsh then almost had another red at Middlesbrough two games later as he went into another awful challenge only for team-mate Shandon Baptiste to get an unfortunate yellow for his fair tackle just seconds beforehand. A good cameo in the 1-0 win over Hull saw Walsh then out for four matches with a hamstring injury, before he was back at Ewood Park.

Introduced at 2-0 down in the 62 minute, he didn’t find referee Michael Salisbury as lenient when after just 11 minutes of entering the pitch, Walsh went in late on Japanese midfielder Yuki Ohashi deep inside his own half, to be sent off once more, preventing any realistic hope of the visitors getting a result. Shoved off the pitch by a visibly angry skipper Carlton Morris, the midfielder has been urged to ‘look at himself in the mirror’ by midfielder Jordan Clark afterwards, with boss Rob Edwards knowing it is a situation that the Hatters need to ‘look at’ now.

Writing on the Luton News’ X page, a number of Hatters fans have called for stronger action to be taken against the former Everton youngster, as @Johnhog71438483 said: “Hope he never plays for us again.” @LTFCblockF: “What is wrong with that boy?!” @FanHubHatter: “Obviously wanted Xmas off.”

@LutonEye: “The summer transfer window is looking worse by the week.” @NathOdell: “Leave him in the north west.” @brightonagent: “Get rid.” @Fuzztone: “Again...letting the whole team down , I feel Calton' s frustration.” @KirmanWill: “Honestly let him go in jan, woeful signing that sums up this start to the season.” @ltfc77: “Should never put the shirt on again.” @p_clark60: “Terminate his contract now.” @callumLtfc: “hopefully he gets left in Blackburn.” @JamHatter: “Should have been down the job centre the first time.”

@MattCoup1980: “Let’s see what Edwards has to say. I hope he doesn’t defend him. It’s about time he started speaking the truth, instead of trying to be Mr nice guy all the time. Get stuck into them Rob!” @Hitesh_78_: “Contract termination.” @social_leprosy: “Embarrassing.” @JohnSimpsonMus: “Tear up his contract and get rid.”

Liam Walsh receives a straight red card against Blackburn Rovers - pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

@CyberGenerate: “Never want to see him in a Luton shirt again, embarrassing.” @Richiec85: “Waste of space. Who identified him as a good signing. Embarrassing." @pjs_m: “That's a 4 match ban then. Should never play for Luton again.” @cbHatternew: “Mrs Liam Walsh when he left this morning “if you do get on love, don’t forget, a straight red, then you won’t have to work over Christmas!”

@MegaDarkFlames: “Seriously.. we should terminate his contract right now.” @mattyjh11: “Get him out of this club. He's had his chances and let us down.” @Sandra86019703: “Get Walsh gone in January.” @BedfordHatter: “Brainless! Should never play for Luton ever again. How does he get on ahead of Pelly?”

Meanwhile, on Facebook, Charlie Middleton said: “Hope they made him walk home.” Daniel Arnold: “He wanted christmas off.” Rich Billington: “Shambles, it’s embarrassing!” Natalie Feerick: “Mark Dalton good for Carlton, clearly had a few sharp words for him before he gave him a shove. Mark Dalton: “2 reds for 2 shocking tackles this season, both within minutes of coming on as a sub, and he’s only had 10 appearances. Can’t be trusted. Get rid or put him in reserves for the rest of the season. He’s let everyone down….again. Glad Morris had a pop at him.”

There was some support for the midfielder though, as Simon Warrington said: “Watch the video of his first game for us, an excess of energy, getting properly stuck in, diving in. A sign of what was to come. We need someone who is going to do that, I like it but it needs to be dialled down a tad.” Carl Drew: “They were both a split second late and maybe just caught the players but were they really malicious? I think both players made a meal of it and considering he’s not up to speed for the season let alone the games, I think people are being a bit harsh on him. At least he’s trying to tackle!”