Luton forward heads to Championship play-off chasers Blackburn Rovers on deadline day

Woodrow moves to Ewood Park on loan

Luton forward Cauley Woodrow completed his deadline day switch to fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers on Monday evening.

The 30-year-old attacker had come through the academy at Kenilworth Road, making his first team debut aged 16 years and 12 days in December 2010, when introduced from the bench in an FA Trophy tie at Welling United. He was then snapped up by Premier League Fulham in March 2011 for a six-figure fee, going on to play for Southend United, Burton Albion, Bristol City and Barnsley, before returning to Bedfordshire in the summer of 2022.

Woodrow played his part in Luton reaching the Premier League, scoring two goals in 27 matches, including the winner against Norwich City to seal a first victory for former manager Rob Edwards. He then featured 24 times in the top flight, netting a last-gasp equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, while also bagging a stoppage time winner in the FA Cup at Everton, but this term has struggled for regular game time, with 15 outings, but only one start.

Cauley Woodrow has left Luton to join Blackburn Rovers on loan - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

After being left out of the squad to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday due to increasing transfer interest in him, it eventually saw the striker move to Ewood Park to join a Rovers side who are sitting fifth in the table and in the running for a play-off berth this season. Speaking to the club’s official website about his departure, manager Matt Bloomfield said: “Cauley is a proper Luton person and is another player with a long history with the club. He’s had quite a bit of interest during this transfer window and this opportunity was there for him.

“We discussed it with Cauley and we all decided it was the right thing for all parties for him to be able to go on loan and have that freshness of a chance at Blackburn. I’ve liked Cauley as a player for many years, I’ve really admired him and he’s an unbelievable person. He’s come on in a couple of games since we came in, but with Thelo (Aasgaard) and Lasse (Nordas) coming in, competition for places at the top of the pitch is going to be fierce, so the right thing for Cauley and the football club was for him to take this opportunity to go and play his football at Blackburn and we all wish him well.”

Meanwhile, Luton chief executive Gary Sweet added: “We all wish the best for Cauley on his loan in Lancashire where I'm sure he will make an impact. His leadership and professionalism around The Brache will be sorely missed, but the most important thing for Cauley is a fresh opportunity as fresh faces are introduced at Kenilworth Road.”