Luton forward intent on proving himself after agreeing Colchester loan switch

Town striker Joe Taylor is determined to prove to both the Hatters and his new club Colchester United that he has what it takes to cut it in League Two this term.

The 20-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road back in January from League One Peterborough United, despite not actually starting a league game during his time with the Posh, making 12 appearances from the bench in the third tier.

At Luton, he did get a first senior start, that coming in the 0-0 draw with Hull City, before almost being the hero at Wembley in the Championship play-off final, coming on in extra time only to then see his late winner ruled out for handball.

Joe Taylor wheels away after thinking he had scored the winner at Wembley - pic: Liam Smith

He did go on to find the net in the penalty shootout that followed, but with Town now in the Premier League and game time expected to be limited for Taylor, he decided to head out for the campaign, agreeing a season-long move to the JobServe Community Stadium.

Speaking to the U’s official website, the striker said: “We went away with Luton to Slovenia and it was when we came back from the pre-season camp that I just realised that potentially I wasn't going to get as much game time with Luton this season that I would have liked.

"So it was all about sitting down with the gaffer and sorting out a potential loan move.

"I'm buzzing to get this over the line.

"This season for me is just about game time and getting minutes and then not just showing Luton, showing Colchester and showing people that watch League Two that I can compete at this level.”

United boss Ben Garner has been a long time admirer of Taylor, revealing he had been keeping tabs on the forward since April, which was something Taylor was happy to hear.

He continued: “The gaffer here has been on to Luton quite a few times about me, so it was the perfect match really.

"Geographically it works out for me perfectly and I like the way Ben plays and the vision he has for the club and I’m just excited to get going.

“It's always reassuring signing for a team when the gaffer has shown an interest in you.

"It makes me feel proud but it gives me a bit of a drive to come in and prove to the gaffer that I can do what he's after.”

Taylor could now get his first minutes for Colchester during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup first round trip to Championship side Cardiff City.

Whatever happens this season, the striker knows it will be tough to top the events he witnessed at the home of English football in May, adding: “Being so young I hadn’t really had an experience like that before in my life.