Luton legend Mpanzu hopes Millers switch proves to be the 'right move'

Midfielder makes his debut during Shrewsbury loss

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu hopes that his deadline day loan switch to Rotherham United proves to be the ‘right move’ as he targets an extended run in the Millers first team for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old had seen his game time severely limited at Kenilworth Road this term, as despite featuring in every match-day squad, only made one start for the Hatters, with nine other outings off the bench, meaning he played just 220 minutes in total. On finding out that wasn’t about to change under new manager Matt Bloomfield, then eager to make sure he had a chance to play regularly, Mpanzu sought a move away from the club he had been at since December 2013, dropping down to join the League One side.

The switch has already paid off, as handed an instant on Saturday for the 2-1 home defeat against Shrewsbury Town, Mpanzu completed his first 90 minutes in the league since the 2-1 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur back on March 30 last year. It means that Steve Evan’s side are now 15th in the table, 10 points off play-offs with 17 games to go, as Mpanzu hopes his arrival will work not only on a personal level, but also allow the team to climb into the top six places.

Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu made his Rotherham debut at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking to United’s official website about his decision to leave a club where he has played 412 times, the 10th most in the Hatters’ history, he said: “I spoke to the manager at Luton and my chances of playing weren't going to be that high, so he said that if you wanted to go on loan, express that. The gaffer (Evans) called me and said what's your availability? I said I'm available and I'm going to speak to my mum and my dad and all my representatives. I made the decision to come to Rotherham and hopefully it’s going to be a good experience.

"I’ve been at Luton for a third of my life, so it’s tough moving away when you’ve been somewhere for so long. It’s got to be the right move and hopefully Rotherham proves to be that. It’s not easy doing what I’ve done, but it’s a new adventure, a new beginning and hopefully I can embrace that with open arms.

“I only spent one season in League One, (we) got promoted from League Two and then League One, we went on a unbeaten run for like 30 games, so League One has been good to me. Hopefully the second time around can be good as well, we make a push and we’re only a couple of points off the play-offs, so hopefully we put a run together and see where the season takes us. Hopefully I get a chance to play here, that’s all I want at my age, to play games and hopefully I get that here.”

With Millers boss Evans declaring that Mpanzu was his ‘number one target’ to sign during the January transfer window, then on hearing the level of interest in acquiring his signature, the midfielder continued: “When a manager wants you and has ideas for you it's good to know, so hopefully I get the playing time that I want and I can push the team on to whatever we can achieve at the end of the season.

"The manager said try to make the play-offs and that's what I’m going to push towards. (He wants me to) Just try to drive us on as much as possible, express your ability, try to get some goals and just try and enjoy the moment as sometimes football isn’t as easy as it is. So enjoy the football and hopefully get back playing as best as I possibly can. He's played against me a couple of times, I think I’ve beaten him most of the time, so now he's my manager, hopefully I can do the best for him.”

Mpanzu was quick to chat to former Luton team-mate Chiedozie Ogbene, who was at Rotherham for four years prior to his move to Luton in the summer of 2023, while another ex-Hatter, Sam Nombe, is currently at the AESSEAL New York Stadium too, having joined from Exeter in 2023. On discussing his switch with the pair, he said: “He (Ogbene) had a good experience here, scored a lot of goals so he was glorious of the club and hopefully I can experience that and the fans embrace me and everyone at the club helps me express the player that I am, and hopefully we can build something special here. I spoke to Sam too, he's a good player and hopefully we can link up and make memories."

With Mpanzu also finding the net 23 times for the Hatters during his 11 years in Bedfordshire, with a number of them memorable attempts from outside the box, it’s something he wants to bring with him to his new team, adding: “I score a lot of bangers, well not a lot, but all the goals that I score are from far out, so hopefully I can add some of those to Rotherham and get us some wins.

“Body-wise, I’m good to go. I’ve kept myself injury free for the past two seasons. I haven’t had any knocks or any injuries of late, but obviously match minutes is different from training, so hopefully I get a lot of match minutes. If the gaffer wants to start me now then yeah, but just manage me and then hopefully I can bring the best of myself over the coming weeks and months.”

Having handed him his debut at the weekend, then discussing Mpanzu’s efforts against the Shrews, Evans told the Rotherham Advertiser: “I thought he took a little while to get into the game, 20/25 minutes or so. I think he controlled a lot of it in the second half when we needed pace and power and strength. Pelly did his job after the break.”