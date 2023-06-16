Luton linked with a move for Manchester United's former England goalkeeper Heaton

Luton have been linked with yet another goalkeeper during the transfer window, with reports the Hatters are interested in signing Manchester United stopper Tom Heaton.

The 37-year-old came through the ranks with the Red Devils in 2005, going on to have a number of loan spells in his early days at Old Trafford, before moving to Cardiff City on a permanent basis in 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He spent two years in Wales, then going to Bristol City for a season and moving to Burnley in 2013 where he really made his mark, with 200 outings in total, also earning his three England caps while at Turf Moor.

Manchester United keeper Tom Heaton with David de Gea after the Red Devils' Carabao Cup Final win over Newcastle

Heaton moved to Aston Villa for £8m in 2019, playing 20 matches, and then went back to the Red Devils in 2021, with three cup appearances since, although didn’t play a single first team game last term.

Despite that, Heaton has had a year extension taken up on his contract by boss Erik ten Hag, with United still in negotiations with number one David De Gea, as ex-Stoke keeper Jack Butland has moved to Scottish Premier League side Rangers after his loan with United ended.

The Athletic are reporting the Hatters, along with Championship side Hull City, have made their interest known in a player who wants to play first team football next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton are definitely in the market for a keeper ahead of their maiden Premier League campaign, as they allowed Harry Isted to leave last month, meaning they have James Shea, Jack Walton and Matt Macey on the books.