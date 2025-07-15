Luton linked with former Huddersfield, Leyton Orient and Portsmouth attacker

Winger is reportedly interesting the Hatters

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town have been linked with a summer transfer window move for former Huddersfield Town attacker Josh Koroma.

The 26-year-old started his career with Athenlay FC, before heading Leyton Orient’s academy at the age of 15, breaking into the O’s first team and bagging his first senior goals with a hat-trick in a 4-0 League Two win at Newport County in March 2017. Koroma scored another four times the following year, but it was in the 2018-19 campaign he really broke through, as with the east London club in the National League, he netted 11 goals to alert the Terriers, then in the Championship, as aged 19, he signed for an undisclosed fee in June 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He didn’t find the net in his opening nine appearances for the club, loaned to Rotherham United for a month, also failing to score for the Millers in five outings. Back at the John Smith’s Stadium, Koroma notched eight times in 21 matches during the 2020-21 season, as after a six month loan spell in League One with Portsmouth in the 2022-23 campaign, netting five in 24 outings, the winger returned to Yorkshire to become a first team regular.

Former Huddersfield attacker Josh Koroma has been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road - pic: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

It saw him reach double figures in the third tier with the Terriers last term after scoring in his last four successive matches, but was released in the summer, having notched 35 goals in 168 appearances for Huddersfield, also adding 10 assists. The Football League World website is now reporting that Koroma, who did play for England C, but is now a full Sierra Leone international, with three caps to his name, is interesting the Hatters, who have made six additions so far this summer, although Town would face competition from fellow League One sides Barnsley, Leyton Orient and Blackpool for his signature.