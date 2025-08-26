Luton midfielder earns his first call-up to Curaçao squad

Chong looking to feature in World Cup qualifiers

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton midfielder Tahith Chong has been called up by Curaçao for the first time in his career ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad & Tobago and Bermuda.

The former Manchester United youngster has been capped by the Netherlands 47 times from U15s through the U21s, last representing the U21s in November 2019. However, with former Netherlands, Sunderland and Rangers manager Dick Advocaat now the head coach of the Blue Wave, the Dutchman has selected the 25-year-old along with Leandro Merencia, Riechedly Bazoer, Deveron Fonville, Shurandy Sambo, Tommy St. Jago and Tyrese Noslin as one of seven new players in his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curacao are currently ranked 86th in the world by FIFA and have never reached the World Cup in their history, but are at this stage by finishing top of a World Cup Concacaf qualifying group containing Haiti, Saint Lucia, Aruba and Barbados. The Blue Wave are now in the third round group that also contains Jamaica, as they travel to face Trinidad in the Port of Spain on Friday, September 5, with a home match against Bermuda at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad just four days later.

Chong, who has played 69 times for the Hatters, with seven goals, is yet to feature for Luton this term after picking up an injury in pre-season. Town boss Matt Bloomfield said: “He’s coming back into training sessions with the first team and we hope to include him as soon as we can but we’ll make sure we’re careful. His pace and attacking intent, being left footed, the balance that gives you as well. If you’ve got a fit Tahith Chong in the Championship, in League One, in the Premier League, he’s an attacking threat and he’s someone you’re pleased to have so it’s someone that we’re really pleased to get back on the fitness trail.”