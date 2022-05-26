Luton midfielder Thorpe called up to Wales U21 squad for Euro qualifier double header

Town youngster Elliot Thorpe

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe has been named in the Wales U21s squad for their next two Euro U21 Championship qualifying matches against Netherlands U21s and Gibraltar U21s in June.

The 21-year-old, who has targeted a ‘massive year’ at Kenilworth Road next term, made his international debut for the age group back in March, playing 67 minutes of the 1-1 draw against Bulgaria at Newport County.

He will now join up with Paul Bodin's side ahead of the first game against Netherlands U21s on Saturday, June 11 and then Gibraltar U21s on Tuesday, June 14, with both matches taking place at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

Both matches will be broadcast online on the Sgorio Facebook and YouTube channels, with tickets for sale for both matches from the Parc y Scarlets ticket office.

Wales are currently second bottom of their group with eight points from eight games, as Switzerland are top, although have played an extra game than second placed Netherlands.