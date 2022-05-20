Ex-Spurs midfielder Thorpe targets a 'massive season' with Luton

Elliot Thorpe is tackled during Luton's 3-0 FA Cup win at Cambridge

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe is readying himself for a ‘massive season’ at Kenilworth Road next term.

The highly-rated 21-year-old signed for the Hatters back in September, after deciding to end his eight year association at Premier League Spurs, with Town beating a number of top clubs, both domestically and abroad for his signature.

Impressing for the development squad since joining, Thorpe had to be patient for his first team chance, which finally came in the FA Cup fourth round win at Cambridge United in February.

Making his professional debut, he set up Reece Burke for the opening goal early on, playing 69 minutes, before forced off after receiving a heavy challenge.

With Town pushing for the play-offs, Thorpe was in and around the first team squad during the final stages of the season, on the bench a number of times, but didn't make it on to the field.

He was present as Luton were beaten 1-0 in the play-off semi-final at Huddersfield on Monday night, losing 2-1 on aggregate, which means they will have a fourth successive season in the second tier next term.

Thorpe is determined to be a big part of that as well, tweeting: “ So proud to be a part of this family of amazing people and everyone deserves nothing but the best at @LutonTown!

“I’ve learnt a lot and now look forward to a massive season ahead.

"Big shout out to all the hatters, you guys are unbelievable!”

A number of Town fans are looking forward to seeing the youngster on the pitch more in the near future, with @Pilfry tweeting: “Hope to see you out on the pitch next season.

“I'm sure they've worked you tirelessly to get up to speed with this level of football.

“Everyone knows the talent is there, let's hope you get to show it soon.”

@LutonEye: “Can't wait to see you kick on next season Elliot. #LTFC.”

@MarkBur09987361: “Looking forward to seeing you play more next season, have a great summer. COYH.”

@nickverney: “Hopefully a big breakthrough season for you is on the horizon.”

@plyfish: “Looking forward to seeing more of you next season. A big part to play, I am sure.”

@glenmaxwell76: “Hopefully next season you will show what you can do.

“Be like a new signing.”

@SimpsonSarn: “Looking forward to seeing you become a bigger part of the family.

“Great to see you at the end of game last night amongst the madness.”

@DarrenA92414400: “Hope to see you featuring more in the first team and fulfilling that undoubted talent COYH.”

@DoughnutDove: “Next season is yours Elliot.”