Luton miss out on 'Brucie Bonus' as former boss Jones is sacked by Southampton

Luton will miss out on any potential ‘Brucie Bonuses’ after former manager Nathan Jones was sacked by Premier League Southampton following just three months in charge recently.

The 49-year-old had left Kenilworth Road for St Mary’s back in November, with backroom staff members Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan also joining him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite beating Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, an awful run of one league in eight, with seven defeats, saw the Saints supporters quickly turn on the Welshman.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wolves was the final straw for the Southampton board, with a statement saying: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Nathan Jones.

“First Team Coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea."

Jones’ departure means the Hatters won’t receive any extra payments now should the south coast side, who are bottom of the table, go on to avoid relegation, as on discussing his exit, Town CEO Gary Sweet had said: “I don’t really do second teams myself, but actually there is a little Brucie Bonus if they stay up for a couple of seasons, so certainly our accounts office will be Southampton fans for a little while.”