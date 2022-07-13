Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.
The 26-year-old became the Hatters’ seventh addition last week following the Tykes’ relegation.
Following the move, Morris said: “I was sold pretty easily.
“He’s [Nathan Jones] very passionate and I really like him as a character as well, which is important because it’s good to like the people you’re working with as it makes for a better working relationship and it breeds success.
“He has said about how successful teams have happy and welcoming dressing rooms, and I have found that to be the case as well in my career.
“It wasn’t a hard sell at all.”
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Nottingham Forest launch eight-figure bid for Terriers duo
Nottingham Forest have made a bid of around £10m to £12m for Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo. However, it is believed that the Terriers value O'Brien at £12m alone. (The Athletic)
2. Reading closing in on Republic of Ireland international
Reading are close to re-signing former Southampton striker Shane Long after he was released at the end of last season. The 35-year-old scored over 50 goals for the Royals during his six-year stint with the club, however he has only managed two goals since February 2021. (Football League World)
3. Blackpool & Norwich chase League One starlet
Blackpool and Norwich City are in competition to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. The Seasiders have reportedly already made a bid for the 21-year-old. (Lancashire Live)
4. Cardiff City striker set for Midlands medical
Cardiff City's James Collins is nearing a move to League One club Derby County, with a medical scheduled for today. The 31-year-old has struggled to make an impact since his move to Wales last summer, scoring three goals in the Championship last season. (Football Insider)