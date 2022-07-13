Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Luton Town summer signing Carlton Morris has admitted he didn’t need much persuading to agree to join the club from Barnsley this summer.

The 26-year-old became the Hatters’ seventh addition last week following the Tykes’ relegation.

Following the move, Morris said: “I was sold pretty easily.

“He’s [Nathan Jones] very passionate and I really like him as a character as well, which is important because it’s good to like the people you’re working with as it makes for a better working relationship and it breeds success.

“He has said about how successful teams have happy and welcoming dressing rooms, and I have found that to be the case as well in my career.

“It wasn’t a hard sell at all.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest launch eight-figure bid for Terriers duo Nottingham Forest have made a bid of around £10m to £12m for Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo. However, it is believed that the Terriers value O'Brien at £12m alone. (The Athletic)

2. Reading closing in on Republic of Ireland international Reading are close to re-signing former Southampton striker Shane Long after he was released at the end of last season. The 35-year-old scored over 50 goals for the Royals during his six-year stint with the club, however he has only managed two goals since February 2021. (Football League World)

3. Blackpool & Norwich chase League One starlet Blackpool and Norwich City are in competition to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. The Seasiders have reportedly already made a bid for the 21-year-old. (Lancashire Live)

4. Cardiff City striker set for Midlands medical Cardiff City's James Collins is nearing a move to League One club Derby County, with a medical scheduled for today. The 31-year-old has struggled to make an impact since his move to Wales last summer, scoring three goals in the Championship last season. (Football Insider)