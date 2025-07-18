Luton reportedly have two bids rejected for popular Aberdeen winger

Attacker is rumoured to be interesting the Hatters

Luton Town have reportedly had a bid of over £500,000 rejected by Aberdeen for their exciting winger Shayden Morris.

The 23-year-old had a spell at Southend United as a youngster before heading to Fleetwood Town in 2018, making his debut in the 1-1 EFL Trophy draw against Liverpool U21s in September 2019. He signed his first professional contract in July 2020, extending it by a further two years six months later. Morris made his League One debut in the 1-0 defeat at home to Portsmouth in January 2021 and then scored a first goal in the 3-2 victory over Cheltenham Town the following campaign.

After playing 41 times for the Cod Army, the attacker was signed by Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee in August 2022, penning a four year deal, making a first appearance in the 3-2 home defeat to Motherwell. It was last season where he really broke through at Pittodrie though, making 49 appearances in total, with 19 starts and 30 as a substitute, as his rapid pace led him to notching an impressive 13 assists, also scoring five goals too.

Shayden Morris celebrates Aberdeen's Scottish Cup semi-final match victory over Hearts - pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He was part of the Dons side who ended their 35-year wait for a trophy too, beating Celtic on penalties to lift the Scottish Cup, seeing his cross turned into his own net by Bhoys keeper Kasper Schmeichel to make it 1-1 during normal time, as he was named the club’s Player of the Season at their end of year awards.

Speaking to the BBC about receiving the honour, he said: “It is a massive moment for me and my family. 'For it to be voted by the fans is a massive feeling, because I know it hasn't always been easy times, so to be in this position, to be voted Player of the Season, I am really happy. I do feel like I have had to be patient this season at times and I have always trusted in myself in what the coaches say to me. I have just wanted to work hard, give everything I can every time I do step on the pitch and for it to be rewarded like that is such a massive achievement.

"For me this season, I have had a lot of people watching closely, game by game 'is he going to do it?' But as a footballer you can't do it every single game and that is one thing I have had to realise. Even for me, I get a bit down when I don't have an exciting game because that is the type of player I am. But I think as a starter or coming on as a sub, players do go through games where they are not always at their 100% best. I feel like it is all about belief and if you can play one, two, three games, I am sure by the fourth one you can get that performance. It is all about belief, and I know I can do it if I am given a run."

With Town looking to bolster their squad for the League One campaign, there are reports that they have submitted a £600,000 bid for the wideman, as a report on the Press and Journal said: “English League One Luton’s most recent offer for Morris is understood to be significantly short of Aberdeen chiefs’ valuation of the wideman. And, with guaranteed European league action this term, and a Europa League play-off to come next month – progression from which would mean a multi-million-pound boost on top of the revenue the club would accrue from entering the Conference League – the Dons hierarchy are keen to hold on to Morris.

"The Reds’ are determined to build up their attacking options in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window, NOT see them weakened. The sense from inside Pittodrie is English third-tier Luton – in the Premier League just two seasons ago before back-to-back relegations – will now likely turn their attention away from winger Morris, rather than make a third bid for him.”