Luton reportedly pull out of a deal to sign Belgian defender from Standard Liege

Town had been interested in 21-year-old Ngoy

Luton have reportedly pulled out of a deal to sign Standard Liege’s young defender Nathan Ngoy according to reports in Belgium.

The Hatters were rumoured to be closing in on a transfer to acquire the 21-year-old, who began his career with Anderlecht’s academy, heading to his current side in 2019, going on to make 31 Jupiler Pro League appearances. Despite being of Congolese descent, Ngoy has represented Belgium at U16s, U17s and U19s level, also having his first call-up for the U21s in November 2023, as it was reported last week that he was flying to England to complete his move to Kenilworth Road and help bolster Town’s defensive options.

However, that now appears to not be the case, as writing for Sudinfo, Belgian journalist Kevin Sauvage said: “Dramatic turn of events in the Nathan Ngoy case in Sclessin. As a reminder, the 21-year-old central defender was supposed to leave Standard to join the English team Luton Town. The two clubs had reached an agreement in the middle of last week for an amount of €5 million with 10% on the next sale. The player was even supposed to travel to England over the weekend to finalize the case.

Nathan Ngoy's move to Luton is now not going ahead according to reports in Belgium - pic: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

“But Monday marked a turning point in this matter. While everything seemed to be in order, Luton Town, a candidate for promotion to the Premier League this season and whose start to the season has been completely botched (one point out of nine) has, according to our information, finally backtracked. Nathan Ngoy will ultimately not sign with Thomas Kaminski's club. The Standardman is already back at Sclessin where he has made himself available to his coach. This turnaround came while Standard was actively looking for a replacement.”