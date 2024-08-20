Luton sign former Everton youngster who Town boss had tipped to be a 'superstar'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder becomes Hatters’ third signing of the summer

Luton have made their third signing of the summer with former Everton and Swansea City midfielder Liam Walsh signing on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old had been without a club since leaving the Swans at the end of last season, although was on trial at Kenilworth Road for the past three weeks, training with Town's first team squad. Walsh started his career at Goodison Park and it was while playing for the Toffees’ youth sides that he first caught the attention of Hatters chief Rob Edwards, who tipped him to go on and have a big career in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An unfortunate spate of injuries have prevented him from doing so, Walsh suffering hamstring problems and also a ruptured Achilles while in Wales, which has restricted him to just 60 league starts since making his professional debut for Yeovil in 2016, although he did feature 20 times for Swansea last term, scoring twice.

Liam Walsh celebrates scoring for Coventry City against Bristol Rovers in January 2020 - pic: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Speaking to the club’s official website about Town's latest addition, who joins Shandon Baptiste and Reuell Walters in moving to Bedfordshire this summer, Edwards said: It’s a really positive signing. Liam’s a super talented footballer, with a great football brain and technically very good. I saw him when he was 16 playing for Everton and thought then he’d go on to be a real superstar.

"There’s no reason in the future he can’t kick on again and we’re backing him. He made 20 appearances for Swansea last season, working well for them in a team that saw a lot of the ball, and we’ve had the benefit of having looked at him in training over recent weeks. He’ll be the first to admit that he needs to stay fit now, and that’s his and our challenge that we’ll work on together.

"He’s not one who is going to come in and play 90 minutes straight away, but he can certainly come onto the pitch, help us get control of the ball when we need it, or find that killer pass. He’s someone who can do a bit everything, either as a deeper midfield player or a midfielder who can get up and down – or even higher – and I’m really pleased to get him in. He’s going to really help us over the course of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After coming through the academy with Everton, winning the Premier League 2 title and being shortlisted for the league's Player of the Year award, Walsh had a loan spell at Yeovil in January 2016, playing 17 times and scoring once, that goal coming at Kenilworth Road in a 1-1 draw for the Glovers. He also joined Birmingham City for a brief stint, snapped up by Bristol City in January 2018 for a fee of around £1m.

While at Ashton Gate, Walsh played 22 times, also having a loan move to Coventry City in September 2019, where he made 34 appearances, scoring four goals. His form for the Sky Blues saw him join Swansea City in July 2021 after being released by the Robins, also having a temporary stay at Hull City in January 2022.