Luton snap up influential former Millwall midfielder on a free transfer

Saville moves to Kenilworth Road

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton have made their second signing of the summer transfer window with the addition of former Millwall midfielder George Saville on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old was released from the Den a few days ago after contract negotiations with the Lions had broken down, Town proving quick to pounce to bring in the experienced Northern Ireland international who has made almost 500 senior career appearances, winning over 50 caps for his country too. A key player during his time in south London, Saville featured in all but one of Millwall's games in the second tier last term as they finished just outside the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having begun his career at Chelsea, the midfielder had spells at Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesbrough, heading to the Riverside back in July 2019 for what was a transfer fee of around £8m. After spending two years at the club, he then returned to Millwall for a fourth spell, making over 150 appearances in that time, but will now link up with the Hatters for their upcoming League One campaign.

Luton have signed George Saville on a free transfer - pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Boss Matt Bloomfield said: “We’re really pleased to sign George not just because of the experience and quality he’ll bring, but because he’s really enthused about the challenge that lies ahead. He’s chosen us over some Championship offers which shows his belief in our club, and that’s the type of character we’re after.

“A tactically astute defensive midfielder and a player who can influence those around him, we’re hoping George can help us with his leadership and ability to knit the game together in the middle of the pitch. He’s going to be an important component of the squad as we start to mould the group for what we need next season and I’m extremely happy to have got this first piece of important business over the line already.”