Luton snap up 'proven goalscorer' Nahki Wells following Bristol City exit

Luton Town have bolstered their squad with the addition of experienced striker Nahki Wells, a player that manager Matt Bloomfield has described as a ‘proven goalscorer.’

The 35-year-old began his career at Carlisle United, before heading to Bradford City in June 2011 where he scored 53 goals in 112 games as the Bantams won promotion to League One via the play-offs. A £1.6m move to Huddersfield Town followed midway through the 2013-14 campaign, Wells on target 49 times in 152 appearances to help the Terriers win promotion to the Premier League after beating Reading in the play-off final at Wembley.

The forward was then snapped up by Burnley for £5m, but failed to net in his nine top flight outings for the Clarets, as he went on to spend two seasons on loan at QPR, scoring 20 goals in 66 Championship fixtures for the R’s. Wells was on the move again in January 2020, heading to Bristol City for a fee of £5m, as the Bermudan international, who has 20 goals from 26 caps, scored 48 times in 237 appearances across all competitions for the Robins, including reaching double figures last term as City made the play-offs, before being released in the summer.

With 174 career strikes to his name, Town chief Bloomfield is hopeful that he can bring his eye for a goal to Kenilworth Road, telling the club's official website: “Nahki is a proven goalscorer, has fantastic experience and good leadership too. He’s someone with extreme know-how and a real desire to still go and score goals, a real desire to go and achieve something and a real desire to be a part of what we are building.

“He is someone who is so highly thought of in the world of football. Some of the references I had about him were just incredible. Someone who is obviously really well-known and liked within the game, highly respected and someone with a real know-how in the penalty area, which is what we’re really pleased to be bringing into the building.”