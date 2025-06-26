Luton start at home to play-off winners AFC Wimbledon as League One fixtures are announced

Town find out their third tier opponents

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town will kick off their League One season at home to newly-promoted AFC Wimbledon on Friday, August 1 after the fixtures were announced this afternoon.

The Hatters first road trip of the new campaign sees Matt Bloomfield’s side head to Peterborough United, as they are also away the following weekend, visiting another side who are back at this level once more in Bradford City. Town are then at Kenilworth Road to host Wigan Athletic under the lights, before entertaining Cardiff City, the Bluebirds also relegated from the Championship last term, and then finishing off the opening month with a trip to Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton’s festive games has paired them with Bloomfield’s former side Wycombe Wanderers at home on Boxing Day, as they also host Leyton Orient on December 29. Town do face two lengthy trips afterwards though, travelling to Exeter City on New Year’s Day and visiting Doncaster Rovers on January 4. During Easter, Luton welcome Peterborough on Good Friday and go to AFC Wimbledon on Easter Monday, as they finish the campaign at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, May 2. A statement on the club website said: “Please note that this is the draft fixture list, and all dates and times are subject to change.

Luton are at home to AFC Wimbledon in their first League One game of the season - pic: Liam Smith

"We would politely advise against booking travel tickets and hotel rooms until dates and kick-off times are confirmed, with League One matches due to be televised on Sky's main channels and Sky Sports+ on Thursday nights, in Saturday lunchtime and evening slots, and on Sunday afternoons. We will be able to communicate to you all live TV selections up to the end of September within seven days of fixture release (Thursday 3rd July). Before the start of the season, we will know all live TV selections prior to the end of the third round of the FA Cup.

August – Fri, Aug 1: AFC Wimbledon (H); Sat, Aug 9: Peterborough United (A); Sat, Aug 16: Bradford City (A); Tue, Aug 19: Wigan Athletic (H); Sat, Aug 23: Cardiff City (H); Sat, Aug 30: Burton Albion (A). September – Sat, Sep 6: Blackpool (A); Sat, Sep 13: Plymouth Argyle (H); Sat, Sep 20: Lincoln City (A). Sat, Sep 27:- Doncaster Rovers (H). October – Sat, Oct 4: Stevenage (A); Sat, Oct 11: Huddersfield Town (H). Sat, Oct 18: Mansfield Town (H). Sat, Oct 25: Northampton Town (A).

November - Sat, Nov 8: Stockport County (A); Sat, Nov 15: Rotherham United (H). Sat, Nov 22: Barnsley (A). Sat, Nov 29: Bolton Wanderers (H). December - Tue, Dec 9: Leyton Orient (A); Sat, Dec 13: Port Vale (H); Sat, Dec 20: Reading (A); Fri, Dec 26: Wycombe Wanderers (H); Mon, Dec 29: Leyton Orient (H). January – Thu, Jan 1: Exeter City (A). Sun, Jan 4: Doncaster Rovers (A). Sat, Jan 10: Stevenage (H). Sat, Jan 17: Lincoln City (H). Sat, Jan 24: Plymouth Argyle (A). Tue, Jan 27: Huddersfield Town (A); Sat, Jan 31: Blackpool (H).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

February – Sat, Feb 7: Bradford City (H); Sat, Feb 14: Cardiff City (A); Tue, Feb 17: Wigan Athletic (A); Sat, Feb 21: Burton Albion (H); Sat, Feb 28 - Port Vale (A). March – Sat Mar 7 - Reading (H); Sat, Mar 14 - Wycombe Wanderers (A); Tue, Mar 17 - Exeter City (H); Sat, Mar 21 - Stockport County (H); Sat, Mar 28 - Rotherham United (A). April – Fri Apr 3 - Peterborough United (H); Mon, Apr 6: AFC Wimbledon (A); Sat, Apr 11: Northampton Town (H); Sat, Apr 18 - Mansfield Town (A); Sat, Apr 25 - Barnsley (H). May – Sat, May 2: Bolton Wanderers (A).