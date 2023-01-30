Luton stopper Isted tipped to join Barnsley in exchange for Tykes keeper Walton

Harry Isted in action against Blackpool last season

Luton keeper Harry Isted is being heavily tipped to move to League One side Barnsley, with Tykes keeper Jack Walton coming the other way.

The 25-year-old originally moved to Kenilworth Road back in 2017 after being released by Stoke City, moving out on for a number of loan spells at Wealdstone, Chesham and Oxford City.

He played in two Checkatrade Trophy games, before, with Town’s goalkeeping injury crisis last season, coming on for his Town debut in the FA Cup fifth round clash against Chelsea, producing some magnificent saves in the 3-2 defeat.

Isted was also used off the bench at Swansea City after a serious knee injury suffered by James Shea, with his full debut in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

Emergency loan rules meant Matt Ingram came in for the last few matches of the season, and had to start, as the Hatters were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Huddersfield Town.

This season, Isted replaced Matt Macey as number two, starting the 2-0 defeat at Stoke City in November after Ethan Horvath went down with illness.