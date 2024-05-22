Luton striker misses out on a call-up to Scotland's Euro 2024 Finals squad
Luton striker Jacob Brown has missed out on being named in Scotland’s 28-man provisional squad for the 2024 European Championships taking place in Germany this summer.
The 26-year-old played 22 appearances in all competitions for the Hatters this season after being snapped up from Stoke City, scoring three goals, including twice in the Premier League, a winner over Crystal Palace back in November. Brown, who also had a spell at Sheffield Wednesday earlier in his career, made his senior debut for Scotland in November 2021, and has won eight caps for his country.
However, his season was curtailed by a knee injury back in early February, which ended his campaign prematurely, and although boss Rob Edwards hadn’t ruled him out of being available earlier this month, he hasn’t made the cut for the two friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland, along with the tournament that follows next month, Scotland in the same group as Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.
Full squad, Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian); Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian); Angus Gunn (Norwich City); Liam Kelly (Motherwell). Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United); Grant Hanley (Norwich City); Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq); Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen); Ross McCrorie (Bristol City); Ryan Porteous (Watford); Anthony Ralston (Celtic); Andrew Robertson (Liverpool); John Souttar (Rangers); Greg Taylor (Celtic); Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad).
Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton); Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth); Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion); Ryan Jack (Rangers); John McGinn (Aston Villa); Callum McGregor (Celtic); Kenny McLean (Norwich City); Scott McTominay (Manchester United). Forwards: Ché Adams (Southampton); Ben Doak (Liverpool); Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers); James Forrest (Celtic); Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
