Luton striker Morris commits his long-term future to the Hatters

Town forward pens new contract
By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read

Luton striker Carlton Morris has committed his long-term future to the Hatters by signing a contract extension at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old signed became Town’s club record transfer when joining from Barnsley in a deal that cost around £1.3m last summer and quickly became a fans’ favourite, going on to score 20 goals in his debut season, the first Town player to do so in the second tier for 41 years.

The former Norwich City, Rotherham and Shrewsbury forward played 51 times in total, winning the Championship Player of the Month award for September, while his team-mates voted him joint Players’ Player of the Year alongside Tom Lockyer at the club’s presentation evening.

Morris was also on target with the first penalty of Town's shootout win over Coventry City in the play-off final at Wembley that saw the Hatters reach the Premier League.

The striker has joined Jordan Clark in extending his stay in Bedfordshire, with Amari’i Bell, Luke Berry, Gabe Osho and Dan Potts also agreeing new deals since the club won promotion last month.

Carlton Morris has signed a new long-term deal with LutonCarlton Morris has signed a new long-term deal with Luton
